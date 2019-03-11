Drive-in theater? Ford patents pickup bed movie screen system

Now this is a rear entertainment system.

Ford has patented an accessory that turns a pickup bed into a movie theater.

The system is comprised of two telescoping supports that mount into special receptacles built into the sides of the bed.

One is located at the front of the truck and features an “I” shape that allows for a movie screen to be attached, while a single crossmember is located near the tailgate and can accommodate projector and speakers.

The patent says the integrated design is better than a custom setup that would require drilling holes in the bed that could lead to corrosion.

Ford has not announced plans to bring the design to fruition, but automakers have been putting a lot of effort into pickup bed innovation in recent years, with developments like the Ram Box bedside compartments and GMC’s speaker-equipped MultiPro tailgate increasing the functionality and utility of the space.

