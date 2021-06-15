Expand / Collapse search
Dodge working on secret Tesla-killing electric muscle car, sources say

New Challenger could swap the V8 for electric motors

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Dodge wants the title back.

The muscle car brand is reportedly working on an electric sports car that could help it reclaim the World's Quickest Production Car crown from the new Tesla Model S Plaid.

The 807 hp Dodge Challenger Super Stock is currently the brand's most powerful model.

The 807 hp Dodge Challenger Super Stock is currently the brand's most powerful model. (Dodge)

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon previously held the quarter-mile record at 9.65 seconds, but Tesla claims the Model S Plaid can do it in 9.23 seconds.

The 840 hp Demon was very much not an electric car. In fact, it set the times when equipped with a special ECU that allowed it to run on high-octane racing gasoline.

The tri-motor Tesla Model S Plaid is rated at 1,020 hp.

The tri-motor Tesla Model S Plaid is rated at 1,020 hp. (Tesla)

But now unnamed sources at Dodge have told The Detroit Bureau that it is working on an electric car that will be the fastest its ever made.

Details on the vehicle weren't revealed, but the report echoes comments made to Fox News Autos by Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis, who said "electrification is inevitable in this space. It will help internal combustion engines perform significantly better and in some cases electrification all by itself."

Dodge hasn't announced a firm date for the arrival of the next generation Challenger or Charger sedan, but one or both are expected to be launched for the 2023 model year.

The 2023 Maserati Granturismo will be available with an all-electric powertrain.

The 2023 Maserati Granturismo will be available with an all-electric powertrain. (Maserati)

That's around the same time Maserati, Dodge's sister company through parent Stellantis, will debut its first electric Granturismo model and its possible that it will share some of its tech 

