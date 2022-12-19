Dodge and Chrysler urge 274,000 owners to stop driving their cars and get the air bags fixed after third death

Dodge and Chrysler owner Stellantis is urgently reminding owners of four of the brands' vehicles to bring them in to have their Takata air bags repaired after a third death was linked to the issue.

The automaker issued a stop-drive order in November for the 2005-2010 Dodge Magnum, Challenger, Charger and the Chrysler 300 sedan, which were built on a common platform.

At the time, two deaths in unrepaired cars were known to have been caused by ruptured air bag inflators, but a third fatality has now been confirmed.

According to Stellantis, the owner had reached out to ask about the recall in 2018, but never scheduled a repair, despite the company following up with them 114 times.

TESLA CYBERQUAD FOR KIDS ATV RECALLED AFTER ACCIDENT FOR SAFETY STANDARDS VIOLATION

The car was loaned to a relative this July who suffered the fatal injuries in an accident.

In July, the owner loaned the vehicle to a family member who was subsequently killed in a crash when the driver-side air bag ruptured on deployment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

"Time is a critical element here because the risk increases with each day these air-bag inflators go unreplaced," Tom McCarthy, global head of Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance at Stellantis, said.

"We have the parts, and the service is free. We will provide alternative transportation, also free, to help people get to and from our dealerships, as needed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stellantis has been sending notices and canvassing owners in person to get he word out, but approximately 274,000 cars are still on the road that have not had the work completed, which takes less than an hour.