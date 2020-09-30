Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

1958 Corvette returns as Chinese plug-in hybrid sports car

Back to the future via 1950s America

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A Chinese motorcycle company is going back to the future via 1950’s America for its upcoming plug-in hybrid sports car.

The Songsan Dolphin unveiled at the Beijing Motor Show is a near carbon copy of the 1958 Chevrolet Corvette. Songsan previously specialized in building cruiser-style motorcycles.

According to Car News China, the two-seater is available as a coupe or retractable hardtop convertible and uses a drivetrain borrowed from Warren Buffett-backed automaker BYD that combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and electric motor to drive the front wheels with 315 hp. It offers an all-electric range of about 60 miles and can accelerate to 60 mph in under five seconds.

Pricing starts at $86,000 for the Dolphin, which goes on sale next year and will be joined in the Songsan lineup with a minivan inspired by the VW Microbus called the Summer.

They’re not the only familiar-looking vehicles at the show. The Foton Big General pickup closely resembles the Ford F-150.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

