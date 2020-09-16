Motorcycle rider caught on dash cam doing 100 mph wheelie past unmarked cop car

Well, that was wheelie foolish.

A motorcycle rider has had his bike temporarily impounded and his license suspended for doing a 100 mph wheelie past an unmarked police car as he awaits sentencing for the stunt.

The wheelie was captured on the cop car’s dashcam and shows Lee Embleton riding down the fast lane of the two-lane highway in Gateshead, U.K., with another motorcycle following close behind.

The police caught up to him when he hit heavy traffic, and a forensic investigation of the footage later determined his speed during the June 2018 incident, SWNS reported.

WATCH TOM CRUISE JUMP A MOTORCYCLE OFF A CLIFF

“We deal with dangerous driving cases on a regular basis, but it beggars belief that somebody would act so stupidly and dangerously on the roads," Northumbria Police Chief Inspector Sam Rennison said after Embleton admitted to dangerous driving in court last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our roads are not a racetrack, and it is abundantly clear that Embleton cannot be trusted to use them in a lawful and safe manner.”

Embleton’s full punishment will be revealed by the court in November.