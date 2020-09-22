'The Big General' is a Chinese Ford pickup clone

"The Big General” looks like a Ford, but isn’t built by either it or GM.

The new pickup is from China’s Foton and resembles a recent F-150.

The upcoming production truck borrows the shape of its grille from the F-150, and also features a similar lighting design, but is a smaller, midsize truck.

It also features the brand’s name in large letters across the grill, similar to how Ford appears on the front of the high-performance F-150 Raptor.

It’s not the first time Ford has been the recipient of this type of “flattery.” Chinese brands have previously aped its designs, along with those of other foreign automakers, including Chevrolet and Lamborghini. The country’s intellectual property laws have made it difficult for any to find retribution through the legal system, although Jaguar Land Rover did win a case last year that forced Landwind to stop selling its copy of the Range Rover Evoque and pay compensation.

According to Ford Authority, The Big General (Da Jiang Jun) is powered by a 238 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and is scheduled to make its public debut at the Beijing Auto Show on Sept. 26 before sales begin.

Ford currently sells authentic versions of the F-150 Raptor and Limited in China with prices starting from the equivalent of $80,000.

