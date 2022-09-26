'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be.

The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000.

And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line with the trend.

Florida's Velocity Modern Classics has spent the past decade building "restomods" of the Ford Bronco and International Scout, restoring them with modern powertrains and technology, and is now adding the fifth generation 1967 to 1972 F-250 to the mix.

BRAND NEW 1964.5 FORD MUSTANG TOOK 4200 HOURS TO BUILD AND IS WORTH A FORTUNE

The company starts with an original donor truck, removing the body from the frame and giving it a full refresh. It is then reinstalled on a custom chassis built by the Roadster Shop that is equipped with a custom suspension that replaces the rear leaf springs with coilover shock absorbers.

The powertrain consists of a 5.0-liter "Coyote" V8 from the current F-150 that sends its power to the wheels through a 4x4 system comprised of a four-speed Ford transmission, Atlas transfer case, Ford nine-inch rear axle and Dana 44 front axle.

The truck rides on a set of 18-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch all-terrain tires and features a set of Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes. All the glass is new, as are the LED headlights.

The interior has received a gut renovation and is and fitted with a leather bench seat, luxe carpet, a sporty tilt steering wheel and electronics that combine retro styling and controls with digital screens, Bluetooth connectivity and premium audio.

THE CHEVROLET CHEVELLE MUSCLE CAR IS BACK IN A BIZARRE WAY

The final result could put a new F-250 Limited to shame and comes with a price that reflects the work.

The Velocity Modern Classics F-250 starts at $285,000 while a Heritage Edition that adds two-tone paint, billet hardware, a towing package and other upgrades lists for $325,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even at these sorts of prices, the company sells dozens of its other models each year, so there is demand, and it is also happy to do unique sky's the limit unique builds.