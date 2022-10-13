One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction

Towing and repair company owner Randy Milan has put his business to good work over the years … for himself.

The Fort Collins, Colorado, man has spent the past half-century amassing a collection of 325 cars in need of more than a little TLC.

Among them are 285 Chevrolets, which his wife, Deb, told Fox News Digital is his favorite make, including approximately 90 from just 1959 and 1960.

The cars are all farm and barn finds he came across over the years, with an eye on fixing them up one day.

A UNIQUE COLLECTION OF 15 RED CORVETTES IS UP FOR SALE

He never sold any along the way, and Deb said the cars have been tucked all over the place in storage and that at 68 he has decided he will never get around to working on most of them, so he has spent the past few months bringing them together in a field for one giant auction scheduled for Saturday, October 15.

Hardly any of them run, and many do not have engines or even wheels, but there are plenty left for a very handy mechanic to bring back to life.

A few standouts have already attracted large online bids leading up to the on-site event.

A 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine or transmission, and in pretty bad shape overall, had been bid over $45,000 at the time this story was written, with fully restored versions of the car worth well over $100,000.

Another one in similarly rough shape has reached the $25,000 range.

A 1958 Impala Convertible has also attracted a bid in excess of $20,000 and still has its 348 cubic-inch V8 with 96,367 original miles on the odometer but a completely torn-up interior to go with it.

One of the more unusual cars available that actually runs and drives is a 1963 Studebaker GT Hawk that's been driven just 79,366 miles and still has its 289 cubic-inch V8, power steering, power brakes and dealer-installed air conditioning.

SOUTH DAKOTA GORGE FULL OF CLASSIC CARS IS ONE MAN'S DREAM

Racing fans may get a kick out of a vintage midget race car that still has the names of the drivers who ran it back in the day, out of Pennsylvania.

There is also a 1966 Mercury Comet Cyclone convertible with a fiberglass hood that is believed to be one of the 100 commemorative 1966 Indy 500 pace car replicas that were built that year, but its authentication is being left up to the buyer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The event is being run by VanDerBrink Auctions and is scheduled to start 9 a.m. sharp, local time, as looks like it will be a very long day.