The 2023 Civic Type R is the brand's most powerful mystery car

Honda's latest sports car isn't just a hot hatchback, it's nuclear.

The 2023 Civic Type R will be the most powerful vehicle the brand has ever sold in the U.S., but exactly how powerful that is has yet to be revealed.

The compact is the latest in a line of high performance Civics that dates back to the 1990s, but was first offered in the U.S. with the last generation from 2017 to 2021.

That one had a 306 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine powering the front wheels, so expect a fair bit more than that in the new one.

It will also only be offered with a six-speed manual transmission, in keeping with the track-focused intent of its upgraded suspension, brakes and tires.

The last Type R's large rear wing and triple exhaust pipe styling carries over to the new one, but the overall look is more subdued than its predecessor.

A full digital instrument cluster features a +R mode display that highlights the tachometer bar and gear position indicator to make them easier to see during spirited driving.

Deep bucket seats with red upholstery are standard and each of the low volume cars will feature a serialized plate on the dashboard.

Full details including pricing will be announced closer to when it goes on sale in the fall.

The previous edition started at $38,910, but they often sell for much more than that on the second-hand market today.