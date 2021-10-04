It looks like the Honda Civic Type R wants its Nurburgring record back

The Honda Civic is off on a European vacation.

A prototype for the upcoming high performance Civic Type R has been revealed ahead of development tests at Germany's Nurburgring race track.

The winding 13-mile-long circuit is used by many automakers as both a testing facility and a benchmark for performance.

The previous generation Type R set a lap record for front-wheel-drive cars of 7 minutes and 43.8 seconds at the track in 2017, but the mark was broken in 2019 by a Renault Megane RS that did it in 7m 40.1s.

Technical details on the Type R, which is based on the all-new 2022 Civic hatchback, have not been released, but the outgoing edition was powered by a 306 hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and Honda has confirmed that the new one will be offered with the choice of a manual or automatic transmission.

Pricing has also not been announced, while the 2021 Civic Type R started at $38,910, but it is essentially sold out.