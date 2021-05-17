Expand / Collapse search
Chevrolet
Published

Chevrolet's trick Multi-Flex tailgate coming to its heavy duty Silverado pickups

Clever tailgate technology now available on all Silverado models

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Chevrolet is stepping up its heavy duty truck tailgate game.

The automaker has announced the availability of its clever Multi-Flex tailgate on the 2022 Silverado 2500/3500 HD pickups.

The Multi-Flex tailgate is available on the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD

It first launched on the GMC Sierra 1500 pickup under the MultiPro name and is currently offered on the light duty Silverado 1500.

The Multi-Flex features a small inner gate that can be opened independently of the tailgate to create a high central load area for long items, a workspace, cargo stopper, easy bed access or step.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the Multi-Flex is a $595 option on the Silverado 1500 and will be available on all of the HD trim levels when the updated trucks go on sale this summer.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos