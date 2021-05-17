Chevrolet's trick Multi-Flex tailgate coming to its heavy duty Silverado pickups

Chevrolet is stepping up its heavy duty truck tailgate game.

The automaker has announced the availability of its clever Multi-Flex tailgate on the 2022 Silverado 2500/3500 HD pickups.

It first launched on the GMC Sierra 1500 pickup under the MultiPro name and is currently offered on the light duty Silverado 1500.

The Multi-Flex features a small inner gate that can be opened independently of the tailgate to create a high central load area for long items, a workspace, cargo stopper, easy bed access or step.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the Multi-Flex is a $595 option on the Silverado 1500 and will be available on all of the HD trim levels when the updated trucks go on sale this summer.