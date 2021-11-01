Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chevrolet
Published

Chevrolet 'Beast' off-road SUV unleashed in Las Vegas

High performance SUV is based on a Chevrolet Silverado

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Inside the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Video

Inside the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado

General Motors Chief Executive Engineer for full-size trucks Jaclyn McQuaid enters The Fox Garage with Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu to talk about the redesigned 2022 Chevrolet Silverado.

Chevrolet has a new monster truck.

Conceived to demonstrate the capability of Chevy trucks and Chevrolet Performance components, The Chevy Beast concept is a four-passenger off-roader that’s based on a modified Silverado chassis, wears a customized pickup body and is powered by a Chevrolet Performance LT4 650-horsepower supercharged crate engine.

Conceived to demonstrate the capability of Chevy trucks and Chevrolet Performance components, The Chevy Beast concept is a four-passenger off-roader that’s based on a modified Silverado chassis, wears a customized pickup body and is powered by a Chevrolet Performance LT4 650-horsepower supercharged crate engine.

The Chevy Beast debuting at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas is a concept build that presents the Chevrolet Performance division's vision of the ultimate desert running truck.

The Beast is a Silverado that's been converted into a four-seat SUV with a long-travel adjustable suspension system with racing shocks and 13.5 inches of ground clearance.

The Silverado's frame was shortened and equipped with a chromoly cage and open body that give it the looks of a videogame military machine.

The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 is the highest-performance production version of the pickup.

The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 is the highest-performance production version of the pickup. (Chevrolet)

The full-size 4x4 is shorter in length than a Chevy Colorado, powered by a supercharged 650 hp 6.2-liter V8 crate engine similar to the one featured in the last generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and rides on 37-inch all-terrain tires.

Chevy calls it a concept, but isn't planning to put it into production as-is. Instead, it's meant as a showcase the brand's after-sales parts and inspire similar customs.

However, next year it is launching the new 2022 Silverado ZR2, which is a high-performance factory pickup with a special suspension designed to handle high-speed off-roading.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With only a 420 hp V8, it won't be a direct competitor to the 702 HP Ram 1500 TRX, but an ambitious builder could probably use the Beast's crate engine and some odds and ends from the Chevrolet Performance catalog to turn it into one.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos