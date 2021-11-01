Chevrolet 'Beast' off-road SUV unleashed in Las Vegas

Chevrolet has a new monster truck.

The Chevy Beast debuting at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas is a concept build that presents the Chevrolet Performance division's vision of the ultimate desert running truck.

The Beast is a Silverado that's been converted into a four-seat SUV with a long-travel adjustable suspension system with racing shocks and 13.5 inches of ground clearance.

The Silverado's frame was shortened and equipped with a chromoly cage and open body that give it the looks of a videogame military machine.

The full-size 4x4 is shorter in length than a Chevy Colorado, powered by a supercharged 650 hp 6.2-liter V8 crate engine similar to the one featured in the last generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and rides on 37-inch all-terrain tires.

Chevy calls it a concept, but isn't planning to put it into production as-is. Instead, it's meant as a showcase the brand's after-sales parts and inspire similar customs.

However, next year it is launching the new 2022 Silverado ZR2, which is a high-performance factory pickup with a special suspension designed to handle high-speed off-roading.

With only a 420 hp V8, it won't be a direct competitor to the 702 HP Ram 1500 TRX, but an ambitious builder could probably use the Beast's crate engine and some odds and ends from the Chevrolet Performance catalog to turn it into one.