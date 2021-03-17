Charges dropped against driver who crashed $750G supercar into several vehicles during NYC lockdown

The driver of a $750,000 car who was arrested after crashing into five cars and running a red light as he sped through Manhattan during last April's coronavirus shutdown has had criminal charges against him related to the incident dropped, Road and Track reported.

Benjamin Chen, who has previously been involved with luxury cross-country rally events for supercar owners, had been cited with reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs following the incident, part of which was captured on video.

Chen was behind the wheel of a rare Porsche-based Gemballa Mirage GT, which was heavily damaged.

"The People are moving to dismiss this matter because the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," prosecutors told the New York Criminal Court on Monday.

Neither Chen nor his representatives have commented on the case.