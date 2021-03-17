Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Safety
Published

Charges dropped against driver who crashed $750G supercar into several vehicles during NYC lockdown

Driver hit five cars and ran red light

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The driver of a $750,000 car who was arrested after crashing into five cars and running a red light as he sped through Manhattan during last April's coronavirus shutdown has had criminal charges against him related to the incident dropped, Road and Track reported.

(Fox 5 NY)

Benjamin Chen, who has previously been involved with luxury cross-country rally events for supercar owners, had been cited with reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs following the incident, part of which was captured on video.

A Toyota Sienna minivan suffered serious damage when Chen's car hit it.

A Toyota Sienna minivan suffered serious damage when Chen's car hit it. (Fox 5 NY)

Chen was behind the wheel of a rare Porsche-based Gemballa Mirage GT, which was heavily damaged.

(Fox 5 NY)

"The People are moving to dismiss this matter because the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," prosecutors told the New York Criminal Court on Monday.

Neither Chen nor his representatives have commented on the case.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos