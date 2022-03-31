Buyer beware: These cars and trucks have the biggest markups

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New car prices have hit record highs in recent months, but that's not just because the manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRPs) are up.

The average transaction price includes options and dealer markups being paid by consumers during the ongoing car shortage.

While stories of $50,000 price adjustments on particularly rare high-end vehicles make headlines, the asking price for many mainstream models are 9,9%, according to a new survey of over 1.2 million listings by iseecars.com, and some are much more significant than that.

Leading the way is the Jeep Wrangler 2-door, which between February 1 and March 25 had an average markup of $8,925, representing a 26.7% increase over MSRP.

It was followed by the Ford Maverick Hybrid at $5,601 and 25% as the order book for the 2022 model year has already been closed, so the only ones left are on dealer lots.

Here is a list of the top 15 markups, excluding low volume and heavy duty models:

Jeep Wrangler (2-door): 26.7% $8,925

Ford Maverick (Hybrid): 25.0% $5,601

Porsche Macan: 23.3% $13,254

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (4-door): 22.9% $9,534

Jeep Gladiator: 22.5% $9,824

Ford Maverick: 22.2% $5,368

Lexus RX 450h: 21.0% $10,365

Ford Bronco: 20.6% $7,783

Genesis GV70: 20.0% $8,611

Mercedes-Benz GLB: 19.8% $7,992

Chevrolet Corvette: 19.3% $15,218

Ford Mustang: 19.1% $6,941

MINI Countryman: 18.9% $6,325

Lexus RX 350L: 18.6% $9,242

Mercedes-Benz GLA: 18.6% $7,142

Overall Average: 9.9% $3,753