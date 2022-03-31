Buyer beware: These cars and trucks have the biggest markups
Some models listed 25% over sticker
New car prices have hit record highs in recent months, but that's not just because the manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRPs) are up.
The average transaction price includes options and dealer markups being paid by consumers during the ongoing car shortage.
While stories of $50,000 price adjustments on particularly rare high-end vehicles make headlines, the asking price for many mainstream models are 9,9%, according to a new survey of over 1.2 million listings by iseecars.com, and some are much more significant than that.
Leading the way is the Jeep Wrangler 2-door, which between February 1 and March 25 had an average markup of $8,925, representing a 26.7% increase over MSRP.
It was followed by the Ford Maverick Hybrid at $5,601 and 25% as the order book for the 2022 model year has already been closed, so the only ones left are on dealer lots.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Here is a list of the top 15 markups, excluding low volume and heavy duty models:
Jeep Wrangler (2-door): 26.7% $8,925
Ford Maverick (Hybrid): 25.0% $5,601
Porsche Macan: 23.3% $13,254
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (4-door): 22.9% $9,534
Jeep Gladiator: 22.5% $9,824
Ford Maverick: 22.2% $5,368
Lexus RX 450h: 21.0% $10,365
Ford Bronco: 20.6% $7,783
Genesis GV70: 20.0% $8,611
Mercedes-Benz GLB: 19.8% $7,992
Chevrolet Corvette: 19.3% $15,218
Ford Mustang: 19.1% $6,941
MINI Countryman: 18.9% $6,325
Lexus RX 350L: 18.6% $9,242
Mercedes-Benz GLA: 18.6% $7,142
Overall Average: 9.9% $3,753