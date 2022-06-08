Cars painted this color hold their value the best

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Picking the color of your new car is a personal choice, but it may cost you down the road.

Cars of certain colors can hold their value significantly better than others, according to a new report from the iseecars.com online marketplace.

The study looked at the depreciation suffered by three-year-old cars that were recently sold, with the average being 15%.

At the bottom of the list were brown cars, which a saw a hit of 17.8% that represented $7,642.

White, which automotive paint manufacturer Axalta says has been the most common color globally for the past 11 years, also came up short at 15.5% ($6,490), while popular silver cars were slightly better at 14.8% ($5,499). The top three were far more eye-catching.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUTOMOTIVE NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS

Purple was number three at 13.9% or $5,461 and orange number two at 10.7% or $3,825, but number one blew the rest away.

Yellow vehicles saw a loss of just 4.5% of their value, or $3,155, which was 70% better than the industry average, in part because they account for less than 1% of vehicles sold.

"Because yellow vehicles are so novel in the secondhand marketplace, people are willing to pay a premium for them," iseecars.com executive analyst Karl Brauer said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several mainstream models that are currently available in yellow include the Jeep Wrangler, Chevrolet Corvette and Kia Seltos, but part of the reason the color fared well is that the vehicles that typically feature it are high-end sports cars and limited edition models.