Build your dream 2021 Ford Bronco with this online tool

Why should teddy bear shoppers have all the fun?

Ford has launched a build-a-Bronco website where prospective buyers can configure their ideal SUV.

The page allows users to choose from seven models and mix and match colors and options to create the perfect 4x4, but with one big caveat.

Among the available trim levels you can fiddle around with is the First Edition. Unfortunately, when you get to the summary page, after all of your hard work, it greets you with the sad trombone message that the reservations book for the limited-production model is already full. Ford is only building 7,000 of them and they were all spoken for within hours of being made available.

The rest of the lineup has starting prices ranging from $29,995 to $50,970 and can be equipped with options that push the price to nearly $65,000, with a portion of the profits going toward a wilderness conservation and education fund. But even if you’re ready to buy one, it’ll be a while before you actually can drive it. Deliveries for the truck aren’t scheduled to begin until June 2021.

At least now you have something to keep you occupied while you wait.

