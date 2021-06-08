Expand / Collapse search
Bronco pickup in the works? Ford caught testing Jeep Gladiator

Could mean the return of a Bronco pickup

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Ford Maverick may not be the brand's newest pickup model for long.

Photos of a Jeep Gladiator Mojave being tested at a Ford facility in Michigan have rekindled speculation that a Bronco pickup is in the works.

The vehicle was spotted wearing manufacturer plates as it waited to enter a security gate, images published by the Ford Authority website reveal.

The Mojave is a performance version of the Gladiator that was engineered with a special suspension for high-speed off-road driving. Automakers often benchmark new products against competitors' vehicles.

Ford has been seen testing a high performance version of the Bronco SUV that's expected to be called the Raptor or Warthog, but a pickup version that would compete with the Gladiator has not been officially confirmed.

(Ford)

The original Bronco was available as a two-door "half cab" pickup from 1966 to 1972.

This Ford Authority rendering imagines what a 2021 Ford Bronco would look like as a pickup.

This Ford Authority rendering imagines what a 2021 Ford Bronco would look like as a pickup. (Ford Authority)

Ford Authority has created a rendering of what the modern 2021 version could look like with a cargo bed.

The Gladiator has proven to be a popular addition to Jeep's lineup with over 77,000 sold in 2020 and sales up 23% through the first quarter of this year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos