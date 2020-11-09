Bowlus Road Chief is this year's Neiman Marcus fantasy car . . . trailer

This year’s Neiman Marcus “car” is very fitting of 2020.

The department store’s annual Christmas Book usually includes a special edition automobile, which in the past has ranged from a Ford Thunderbird to a Rolls-Royce, but this year it’s something for them to tow.

In a year where American’s have been flocking to the RV life, the Dallas-based company is offering a Bowlus Road Chief Endless Highways travel trailer.

The retro streamlined camper is made from aluminum, trimmed in teak and includes a bedroom, kitchen, living/’dining area, toilet, shower and a 7.68-kilowatt-hour battery pack with enough energy to keep the basics running for up to two weeks and can also power its built-in air conditioner for two nights straight.

Bowlus was founded in 1934 by Spirit of St. Louis aircraft designer Hawley Bowlus, but went out of business two years later before being rebooted in 2013 with new models inspired by the originals. The 25-foot 9-inch trailer weighs 3,200 pounds,can carry 19 and 21 gallons of fresh and grey water, respectively, and sleeps four, but it’s no depression-era transport.

The starting price for a Road Chief Endless Highways is $190,000, while the Bespoke Performance Edition being offered by Neiman Marcus in its Fantasy Gifts collection with a custom interior costs $255,000, with $10,000 of the purchase price going towards the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

And while most of the Neiman Marcus cars wouldn't make good tow vehicles, in 2002 the catalog featured a Lincoln Blackwood pickup with wood paneling on the sides that would be a very suitable choice to go with the Bowlus.

