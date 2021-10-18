These are the best car and truck seats according to owners

Sit back, relax and enjoy this list.

J.D. Power has released its 2021 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study ranking seats across several categories of vehicle.

Much like the organization's other vehicle quality studies, the report grades seats on the number of problems per 100 vehicles reported by owners.

Among the vehicles 110,827 owner responses, the Nissan Rogue ranked highest overall with a score of 4.2 PPV, followed by the Lexus UX at 4.4 PPV and Porsche 718 at 4.6 PPV. The Rogue's seats are constructed with Nissan's NASA-inspired Zero Gravity cushioning design.

J.D. Power noted that synthetic leathers have made great strides in recent years, surpassing cloth and closing the gap to natural leather.

"With a heightened sense of awareness to surface cleanliness due to COVID-19, synthetic leather seats lend themselves well to cleanability, but it is ultimately about providing benefits which address notable industry challenges such as providing durability, soil resistance and, most importantly, cost-effectiveness," Brent Gruber, senior director of global automotive quality at J.D. Power, said.

The top three finishers in each category follow:

Mass Market Compact Car

Hyundai Elantra

Honda Civic

Volkswagen Golf

Mass Market Midsize/Large Car

Honda Clarity

Dodge Charger

Nissan Maxima

Mass Market Compact SUV

Nissan Rogue

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Honda CR-V

Mass Market Midsize/Large SUV

Chevrolet Blazer

Hyundai Palisade

Nissan Murano

Mass Market Truck/Van

Ram 1500

Ford F-150

GMC Sierra

Premium Car

Porsche 718

Lexus RC

Genesis G90

Premium SUV

Lexus UX

Lexus LX

BMW X4