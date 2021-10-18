These are the best car and truck seats according to owners
J.D. Power Study finds synthetic leather is improving
Sit back, relax and enjoy this list.
J.D. Power has released its 2021 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study ranking seats across several categories of vehicle.
Much like the organization's other vehicle quality studies, the report grades seats on the number of problems per 100 vehicles reported by owners.
Among the vehicles 110,827 owner responses, the Nissan Rogue ranked highest overall with a score of 4.2 PPV, followed by the Lexus UX at 4.4 PPV and Porsche 718 at 4.6 PPV. The Rogue's seats are constructed with Nissan's NASA-inspired Zero Gravity cushioning design.
J.D. Power noted that synthetic leathers have made great strides in recent years, surpassing cloth and closing the gap to natural leather.
"With a heightened sense of awareness to surface cleanliness due to COVID-19, synthetic leather seats lend themselves well to cleanability, but it is ultimately about providing benefits which address notable industry challenges such as providing durability, soil resistance and, most importantly, cost-effectiveness," Brent Gruber, senior director of global automotive quality at J.D. Power, said.
The top three finishers in each category follow:
Mass Market Compact Car
Honda Civic
Volkswagen Golf
Mass Market Midsize/Large Car
Honda Clarity
Dodge Charger
Nissan Maxima
Mass Market Compact SUV
Nissan Rogue
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Honda CR-V
Mass Market Midsize/Large SUV
Chevrolet Blazer
Hyundai Palisade
Nissan Murano
Mass Market Truck/Van
Ram 1500
Ford F-150
GMC Sierra
Premium Car
Porsche 718
Lexus RC
Genesis G90
Premium SUV
Lexus UX
Lexus LX
BMW X4