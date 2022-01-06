Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Luxury
Published

The autonomous Cadillac InnerSpace is a sneak peek at the near future

Self-driving coupe doesn't have a steering wheel

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Hands-off with Cadillac's Super Cruise Video

Hands-off with Cadillac's Super Cruise

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is available with the latest version of GM's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving aid. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu lets it take him for a ride.

Cadillac's latest concept car comes with its own chauffer.

The Cadillac InnerSpace is a two-seat autonomous luxury coupe concept.

The Cadillac InnerSpace is a two-seat autonomous luxury coupe concept. (Cadillac)

The InnerSpace is a two-seat luxury coupe designed to be fully autonomous and isn't even equipped with a steering wheel.

The Cadillac InnerSpace has a widescreen display instead of a steering wheel.

The Cadillac InnerSpace has a widescreen display instead of a steering wheel. (Cadillac)

Instead, there's a widescreen wraparound display in front of split bench with tons of legroom that rotates the seats outward for easy access through its doors and canopy-style roof.

The Cadillac InnerSpace seats rotate outward to make it easier to enter.

The Cadillac InnerSpace seats rotate outward to make it easier to enter. (Cadillac)

The InnerSpace isn't destined for production just yet, but Cadillac is planning to launch a partially-automated Ultra Cruise driving system in the electric Celestiq sedan coming in 2023 that it says will be able to handle door-to-door hands-free driving, similar to Tesla's in-development Full Self-Driving feature, and is aiming to have "personal autonmous vehicles" on sale by mid-decade. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The less capable Super Cruise system currently available on several models, including the Escalade, can drive a vehicle within a lane on over 200,000 miles of highways and change lanes on command while the driver has their hands off the wheel and feet off the pedals, as long as the facial recognition system confirms they are monitoring the road and ready to take over in an emergency.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos