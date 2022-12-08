AAA: Alcohol and cannabis use increased among U.S. drivers last year as traffic deaths spiked

American drivers took a lot more risks behind the wheel last year as they returned to the road following pandemic shutdowns, according to a new survey from AAA.

The report comes on the heels of a 10.5.% increase in traffic deaths in 2021, with 42,915 fatalities setting a 16-year-high.

According to the survey, 7.3% of drivers said they had driven when they thought they were over the legal limit for alcohol consumption, an increase of 23.3% from 2020.

Self-reports of driving within an hour of cannabis use were also up 13.4%, with 5% of drivers admitting they had done it.

Speeding 15 mph or more over the limit increased 12.4%, red light running 10.1% and aggressive driving, including quick lane changes and tailgating, 7.5%.

After several years of declines, 6.8% more drivers said they had used handheld devices while driving, even though 92% said they know it is very or extremely dangerous.

"The privilege of driving comes with great responsibility, which some motorists are not taking seriously," Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy and research, said.

"Fortunately, we know that reinforcing safe behavior with someone we know can influence them to change, so on our next ride with a passenger, let’s show them how it’s done safely. Together we can move closer to zero traffic deaths."

AAA advises drivers to help themselves by stowing their phones away and putting them in do not disturb mode, always buckling up, slowing down and being sure not to drive under the influence of any substances that may impair them.

"We must be aware of the serious consequences of dangerous driving behaviors and change course," Dr. David Yang, Executive Director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, said.