The Ford Ranger Splash and #VeryGayRaptor are two colorful trucks

As if you needed more proof that the 1990s are in…

The Ford Ranger Splash is coming back for 2022, rebooting an appearance package that was first offered in 1993 and has found a cult following over the years.

While the original was paired with a flareside body that’s no longer available, the new Splash Package includes signature decals, orange trim on the grille, gloss black accents, orange stitching in the cabin and unique 18-inch matte black wheels.

It’s a $1,495 option on Ranger XLT and Lariat trims and is compatible with the FX2 and FX4 off-road packages in contrast to the original, which also got a lowered suspension on two-wheel-drive models.

Along with the standard Splash Package, Ford will also be rolling out limited edition schemes every couple of months that will launch with a yet to be revealed Snow Edition.

As colorful as the Splash Rangers are, they aren’t the flashiest versions of the pickup that Ford has created in recent days.

As a response to an online commenter who referred to the European Ford Ranger Raptor’s Performance Blue paint as "very gay," Ford created a #VeryGayRaptor with a rainbow and gold flake paint scheme as part of its support for the Cologne Pride day celebrations this past weekend.

Deliveries of Splash Rangers are scheduled to begin at the end of the year and the package will be available through the 2022 model year when the current generation Ranger is expected to be replaced by an all-new version.