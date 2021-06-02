Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is the latest tween SUV

Model sized between C-HR and Rav4

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2021 Toyota Rav4 PrimeVideo

Fox News Autos Test Drive: 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime

The 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime is the first plug-in hybrid version of the compact SUV and Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says it may be the best of the bunch.

The Toyota Corolla is growing up.

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is an all-new subcompact SUV.

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is an all-new subcompact SUV. (Toyota)

The Corolla Cross is the brand's new subcompact SUV, which will squeeze between the C-HR and best-selling Rav4 in the lineup.

It will compete against models like the Jeep Compass and Kia Seltos in the growing size segment when it goes on sale later this year.

(Toyota)

The five-passenger four-door features a 169 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and the choice of front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, with combined fuel economy ratings of 32 mpg and 30 mpg, respectively.

The Corolla Cross will be able to tow up to 1,500 pounds and come with Toyota's Safety Sense package of electronic driver aids that includes automatic emergency brakes and adaptive cruise control.

(Toyota)

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard and a wireless charging pad is available.

Three trim levels. L, LE and XLE will be offered with varying levels of equipment at yet to be announced prices that should fall between the C-HR's $22,770 and Rav4's $27,425.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos