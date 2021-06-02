2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is the latest tween SUV

The Toyota Corolla is growing up.

The Corolla Cross is the brand's new subcompact SUV, which will squeeze between the C-HR and best-selling Rav4 in the lineup.

It will compete against models like the Jeep Compass and Kia Seltos in the growing size segment when it goes on sale later this year.

The five-passenger four-door features a 169 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and the choice of front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, with combined fuel economy ratings of 32 mpg and 30 mpg, respectively.

The Corolla Cross will be able to tow up to 1,500 pounds and come with Toyota's Safety Sense package of electronic driver aids that includes automatic emergency brakes and adaptive cruise control.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard and a wireless charging pad is available.

Three trim levels. L, LE and XLE will be offered with varying levels of equipment at yet to be announced prices that should fall between the C-HR's $22,770 and Rav4's $27,425.