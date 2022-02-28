Expand / Collapse search
2022 Ram 1500 TRX super pickup gets $6,555 price bump

High performance off-road pickup is in strong demand

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Video

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the most powerful pickup ever made, but it's not all about speed. The high performance off-roader is a well-rounded monster truck, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

It's a monster price for a monster truck.

The Ram 1500 TRX is a high performance off-road pickup.

The Ram 1500 TRX is a high performance off-road pickup. (Ram)

The starting price for the Ram 1500 TRX for 2022 is $78,675 including destination fees, a $6,555 increase over last year.

The full-size truck is powered by a 702 hp supercharged V8 that makes it the most-powerful pickup in the world with an internal combustion engine.

Test drive: 2022 Rivian R1T Video

Only the Rivian R1T electric pickup with its 835 hp four-motor drivetrain is more potent.

Test drive: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Video

The off-road TRX more directly matches up against the Ford F-150 Raptor, which comes with a 450 hp turbocharged V6 at $70,370.

The Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition is one of several trim levels avaialble.

The Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition is one of several trim levels avaialble. (Ram)

Good luck finding either of them at list price, however, as many dealers have been listing the limited-availability trucks with markups of tens of thousands of dollars.

And things could get even wilder soon as Ford will be introducing a more powerful F-150 Raptor R later this year that could compete more closely with the TRX.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos