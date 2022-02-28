2022 Ram 1500 TRX super pickup gets $6,555 price bump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's a monster price for a monster truck.

The starting price for the Ram 1500 TRX for 2022 is $78,675 including destination fees, a $6,555 increase over last year.

The full-size truck is powered by a 702 hp supercharged V8 that makes it the most-powerful pickup in the world with an internal combustion engine.

Only the Rivian R1T electric pickup with its 835 hp four-motor drivetrain is more potent.

The off-road TRX more directly matches up against the Ford F-150 Raptor, which comes with a 450 hp turbocharged V6 at $70,370.

Good luck finding either of them at list price, however, as many dealers have been listing the limited-availability trucks with markups of tens of thousands of dollars.

And things could get even wilder soon as Ford will be introducing a more powerful F-150 Raptor R later this year that could compete more closely with the TRX.