2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee debuts with a powerful plug-in hybrid model

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is getting juiced up.

The all-new 2022 Grand Cherokee has been revealed with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that's the most powerful in the lineup.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe borrows the four-cylinder turbocharged engine and electric motor combination from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe that's rated at 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.

Available only in four-wheel-drive models, the hybrid setup outguns both the Grand Cherokee's standard 293 hp V6 and optional 357 hp V8, and is expected to deliver up to 25 miles of all-electric driving before switching to hybrid mode. Tow ratings for the three powertrains are 6,000 pounds (4xe), 6,300 pounds (V6) and 7,200 pounds (V8).

The fully redesigned five-passenger Grand Cherokee is built on a short-wheelbase version of the platform introduced this year under the three-row Grand Cherokee L and is just slightly larger than the outgoing version while offering the highest levels of luxury and technology ever for the model.

Among the new features are a touchscreen display for the front passenger that can play video, but is polarized so the driver can't see it; a night-vision system that projects a live view ahead on the digital instrument cluster; and an Active Driving Assist that allows for hands-on adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping on geofenced stretches of roads where Jeep knows it can operate safely as long as the facial recognition system detects that the driver has their eyes on the road.

The Grand Cherokee comes in the familiar range of Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Trailhawk, Summit and Summit Reserve trims, with the V8 available from the Overland up and 4xe powertrain from the Limited up.

The Trailhawk 4xe earned Jeep's Trail Rating by completing the entire Rubicon Trail in all-electric mode, with a couple of charging stops along the way, despite the electric motor's output of just 134 hp and 181 lb-ft.

The Trailhawk trim can be ordered with any of the powertrain options and is equipped with an active air suspension that can lift the body to provide a maximum ground clearance of 11.3 inches with the V6 or V8 and 10.9 inches with the 4xe. It also as a sway bar disconnnect feature like the Wrangler that can increase its suspension articulation during low-speed off-road driving.

Pricing for the new Grand Cherokee will be announced closer to when the V6 and V8 models go on sale late this year. Production of the Grand Cherokee 4xe is currently scheduled to begin in early 2022.