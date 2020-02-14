The Harley-Davidson Ford F-250 is a super (duty) truck

It’s the biggest Harley-Davidson ever.

Tuscany Motor Company is adding a Ford F-250 Super Duty to its lineup of Harley Davidson-branded custom trucks.

The outfit already offers a Ford F-150 and GMC Sierra 1500 dressed in the Motor Company’s officially-licensed colors, and the F-250 follows suit with orange trim, Harley logos, custom bodywork, LED accessory lights, unique upholstery and Fatboy motorcycle-inspired 22-inch wheels.

The truck also gets a lifted suspension with Fox Racing shocks and 37-inch mud-terrain tires. The package can be ordered with any of the F-250’s engine options, including the new 7.3-liter “Godzilla” V8.

As you might expect, the price is also pretty monstrous and starts at $111,185. Nevertheless, Tuscany is planning to build 250 trucks.

