2022 Ford Expedition debuts with new off-road Timberline and sporty Stealth models

Ford has finally built an Expedition that can go on one.

The updated 2022 Expedition will be offered in a new Timberline trim that brings some serious off-road capability to the full-size SUV.

It includes a two-speed transfer case, 33-inch all-terrain tires that help give it 10.6 inches of ground clearance, skid plates borrowed from the F-150 Raptor and the trail-turn assist feature that debuted on the new Bronco, which locks the inside rear wheel on slippery surfaces to allow the vehicle to make tighter low-speed turns.

All Expeditions receive refreshed front, rear and interior styling and will be offered with a host of new technology including a 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system shared with the Mustang Mach-E and Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free driving system.

BlueCruise is a next-level highway cruise control system uses facial recognition technology to ensure a driver is looking at the road ahead, then relies on hyper accurate maps, GPS and sensors to steer the vehicle within lane.

Ford is also adding a street performance trim called the Stealth that’s the polar opposite of the Timberline. It features a high output 440 hp version of the Expedition’s turbocharged V6, a sport-tuned suspension, 22-inch wheels with low-profile tires, dark exterior trim and racy red stitching on the upholstery.

Pricing for the 2022 Expeditions hasn’t been announced, but the Expedition is scheduled to hit showrooms in the first quarter of next year.