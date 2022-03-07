2022 Ford Bronco orders shut down today

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You'd better act fast if you want to get a Ford Bronco in 2022, but you might not get one even if you do.

The order book for the SUV will be closed on Monday, March 7, due to overwhelming demand.

Reservation holders have until the end of the day to put in a firm order on their truck, but there's no guarantee there will be any build slots left when they do.

The truck's popularity combined with ongoing semiconductor shortage have created a perfect storm of limited availability for the Bronco.

Ford raised prices last month from $1,530 to $2,280, depending on the trim, but the earlier prices will be honored for people who placed their orders before then.

One footnote to the order suspension is that on March 9 Ford will begin taking them again for the $69,995 Bronco Raptor high performance model.

Current order holders who do not yet have a scheduled build date can also change their oder to the recently introduced $54,495 Bronco Everglades, or upgrade their Wildtrak with the newly available HOSS 3.0 suspension option for $2,515, which offers increased capability over the standard equipment.

Ford previously stopped taking retail orders for the 2022 Maverick compact pickup in January, and suggests that interested shoppers check their local dealers for available inventory.