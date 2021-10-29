2022 Chevrolet Silverado NASCAR Truck Series entry revealed

Three's the charm.

Chevrolet has unveiled the updated Silverado that will compete in the NASCAR Truck Series next year, following last month's reveals of the Ford and Toyota entries.

The race vehicle is mechanically the same as this year's model, but new rules allow for redesigned front and rear ends that more closely resemble the production truck's and the switch to a composite hood and tail section.

Chevrolet has fashioned the truck after the Silverado RST production trim.

Ford's truck features the latest F-150 style, but doesn't ape a particular model, while the Toyota Tundra is dressed like its TRD Pro off-road model.

Along with the updated trucks, NASCAR will be launching entirely new next generation Cup Series cars with independent suspensions, sequential five-speed gearboxes, larger wheels, wider tires, bigger brakes and other changes meant to improve their performance and make them more relevant to the showroom Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro and Toyota Camry.