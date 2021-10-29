Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

2022 Chevrolet Silverado NASCAR Truck Series entry revealed

New designs from Chevy, Ford and Toyota hitting the track next year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Inside the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Video

Inside the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado

General Motors Chief Executive Engineer for full-size trucks Jaclyn McQuaid enters The Fox Garage with Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu to talk about the redesigned 2022 Chevrolet Silverado.

Three's the charm.

Chevrolet has unveiled the updated Silverado that will compete in the NASCAR Truck Series next year, following last month's reveals of the Ford and Toyota entries.

The Chevrolet Silverado RST will be Chevy's entry in the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series.

The Chevrolet Silverado RST will be Chevy's entry in the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series. (Chevrolet)

The race vehicle is mechanically the same as this year's model, but new rules allow for redesigned front and rear ends that more closely resemble the production truck's and the switch to a composite hood and tail section.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado RST

2021 Chevrolet Silverado RST ( )

Chevrolet has fashioned the truck after the Silverado RST production trim.

(Ford)

Ford's truck features the latest F-150 style, but doesn't ape a particular model, while the Toyota Tundra is dressed like its TRD Pro off-road model.

(Toyota)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with the updated trucks, NASCAR will be launching entirely new next generation Cup Series cars with independent suspensions, sequential five-speed gearboxes, larger wheels, wider tires, bigger brakes and other changes meant to improve their performance and make them more relevant to the showroom Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro and Toyota Camry.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos