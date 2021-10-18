Expand / Collapse search
The 2021 Hess Toy Truck is a ... plane?

Cargo plane and jet are a big change for Hess this year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Flying cars are the new thing, after all.

The 2021 Hess truck is a cargo plane with a jet that fits inside.

The 2021 Hess truck is a cargo plane with a jet that fits inside. (Hess)

The 2021 holiday Hess "truck" has been revealed and the company may have to change the name.

(Hess)

This year's version of the annual toy release is a cargo plane with a fighter jet inside.

The jumbo features a rear bay that the small jet can slip into with its wings retracted.

(Hess)

Prior to its reveal, the package won Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award.

The $39.99 toy is available for purchase online and isn't the first new thing Hess has tried.

It has previously offered several trucks with planes on the back and last year's release featured the first Hess ambulance, which was conceived prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but dedicate to first responders.

The 2010 Hess truck was a jet launcher.

The 2010 Hess truck was a jet launcher. (Hess)

The first Hess truck debuted in 1964 and the company continued the tradition even after getting out of the service station business in 2014.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos