Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Performance
Published

Flying car completes first intercity test flight

Transforming AirCar travelled between Nitra and Bratislava

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Developer in Miami adds 'skydeck' for flying cars to luxury building Video

Developer in Miami adds 'skydeck' for flying cars to luxury building

Paramount Miami World Center, a 60-story residential apartment building, will be topped with an unusual feature.

Flying car is a term that's thrown around a lot lately, but often applied to quadrocopters that aren't designed to be driven on the road.

(Klein Vision)

There are a few legitimate "roadable aircraft" out there, however, and one prototype has just completed its first intercity test flight.

(Klein Vision)

The Klein Vision AirCar is a Slovakian-designed two-passenger vehicle with four wheels, a pusher propeller, switchblade-style retractable wings and a telescoping tail that transforms into a road legal package on the ground in just three minutes.

The vehicle has made 142 test flights and this week traveled between the international airport in Nitra to the international airport in Bratislava, where it converted into a car and was driven downtown.

(Klein Vision)

The AirCar is currently powered by a 160 hp BMW engine and has a top air speed of 118 mph, but will be upgraded to a 300 hp engine that will be capable of reaching 186 mph. It flew at a cruising altitude of 8,200 feet during the recent test.

"This flight starts a new era of dual transportation vehicles. It opens a new category of transportation and returns the freedom originally attributed to cars back to the individual." Professor Stefan Klein after exiting the AirCar cockpit in Bratislava.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Exact pricing for the customer version has not been announced, but the prototype cost a reported $2.3 million to develop.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos