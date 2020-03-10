This is probably the 2021 Ford Bronco before you're supposed to see it

Spring may have sprung early for Ford Bronco fans.

Images purported to be the yet to be revealed all-new SUV have been posted to the Bronco6g.com fan forum.

The photos show both the two-door and four-door versions of the off-road truck, which is based on the same frame as the Ford Ranger. The site took the liberty of making a few alterations in Photoshop to show the vehicle in different colors and configurations.

If authentic, the vehicles appear to combine styling elements from past Bronco generations into a Jeep Wrangler-sized package that features a removable roof and soft-top.

Ford hasn’t commented on the photos, but previously announced plans for an official unveiling of the Bronco sometime this spring. A Bronco R racing truck entered in last year’s Baja 1000s was said to be based on the upcoming SUV and features the same kick in its beltline behind the front door window as the alleged production trucks.

Additional photos that apparently showed the rear portion of two Broncos with their roofs removed, exposing their roll cages, were posted to the website last week, but were later taken down.

On Monday, a separate website called BroncoSportForum.com published images of a Bronco-inspired crossover Ford also has in the works, which may be called the Bronco Sport.

