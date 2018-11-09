2019 Chevy Colorado adds new street and trail trims

Chevrolet is beefing-up its Colorado small pickup lineup as it prepares to face-off with the rebooted Ford Ranger next year.

The folks at the bowtie brand have dreamt up two new trims, one for the pavement and one for the dirt.

The first is the Colorado RST, which borrows its street-smart looks from the Tahoe, Suburban and upcoming Silverado of the same name. It’s essentially a mid-level LT dressed with a CHEVROLET-branded grille, black accents and black 20-inch wheels.

The second is the Colorado Z71 Trail Runner, which gets a little more substance to go with its style. It takes the Z71 off-road package and adds the front and mid skid plates from the high-performance ZR2, rocker panel guards and a set of aggressive Goodyear Duratrac tires.

Prices for the RST and Trail Runner have not been announced, but along with the recently-revealed, and very extreme ZR2 Bison, the Colorado will be available in eight trim levels for 2019.