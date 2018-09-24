Connecticut man arrested in 2014 murder of mother of 2 after he reportedly confesses to murder

A registered sex offender was arrested Sunday in the 2014 stabbing death of a woman -- days after he walked into a Connecticut police station and confessed to the murder, police said.

William Winters Leverett, 27, was charged with one count of murder and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, police said in a news release.

Leverett’s arrest, four years after Melissa Millan was stabbed to death, occurred after he walked into Simsbury police headquarters Wednesday night and confessed, the Hartford Courant reported.

The 27-year-old was reportedly accompanied by members of a religious institution and later led police officers to a spot where he kept several key items taken from the crime scene in 2014, sources told the newspaper. Details about the items were not released.

MAN CONFESSES TO 2014 FATAL STABBING OF JOGGER IN CONNECTICUT, REPORT SAYS

Police said Leverett’s arrest warrant remains sealed pending his Monday arraignment.

Millan, a 54-year-old top executive at Mass Mutual and a mother to two children, was stabbed in the chest while jogging on a popular trail in Simsbury on Nov. 20, 2014. Authorities worked for four years to identify a suspect, but had no leads until last week. In 2015, an anonymous donor also offered a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Leverett had not been arrested in Connecticut since moving to the state in 2011, but was a registered sex offender stemming from a sexual assault conviction in Colorado, the Hartford Courant reported. Leverett pleaded guilty in 2010 to sexual assault of a child and fined $438.