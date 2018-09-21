Navy veteran and single mom gets surprise after cops pull her over

A single mother who has been down on her luck recently got a bit of a blessing when she was pulled over recently.

Brittany Payne was driving in Bermerton, Wash. with her 15-month-old son in the back when she saw blue and red lights flashing behind her.

“I looked in my rear view mirror and saw him whip around and I’m like, ‘God, I don’t need this right now. What am I doing?’” Payne told Q 13 FOX.

Bremerton police officer Steven Forbragd told the news station that he pulled Payne over because she was missing the front license plate of her car.

“She was almost in tears right away, pretty much,” he added. “She said she’s a single mom and didn’t have the tools to put the plates on.”

Two other officers stopped as well and helped Payne install the license plate.

One of those officers, Johnny Rivera, started talking with Payne and they connected about both serving in the U.S. Navy. Payne said she was a gunner’s mate while Rivera said he was a machinist’s mate.

Instead of giving Payne a fine for failing to have the front license plate, Rivera gave her a $25 voucher from the United Way to help her buy clothes for her son.

“I just thought it was going to be another kick to me and they definitely surprised me,” Payne told the station, adding that her interactions with police have not always been positive.

Payne shared a photo of the ticket voucher on Facebook and raved about the police officers.

“I can say I have been extremely let down by law enforcement and court system in the past due to past life situations but this definitely restored some of my faith in those who are there to serve and protect our community,” she wrote. “So from the bottom of my heart, thank you sooo very much to those currently on shift with the BPD. You all just made my day!”