Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Maryland Rite Aid distribution center employee shot herself twice in head, diagnosed with mental illness in 2016

Kathleen Joyce
By | Fox News
close
Officials: 26-year-old temporary staffer killed at least three and wounded several others before shooting herself in the head; Peter Doocy reports from Aberdeen, Maryland. Video

Maryland shooter died from self-inflicted gunshot

Officials: 26-year-old temporary staffer killed at least three and wounded several others before shooting herself in the head; Peter Doocy reports from Aberdeen, Maryland.

The shooter who gunned down three people and wounded three others before shooting herself twice in the head at a Rite Aid distribution center in Maryland had been diagnosed with a mental illness, police said.

Snochia Moseley's diagnosis came in 2016, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said during a press conference Friday. Further details weren’t released.

Police say the lone shooter responsible for killing at least three people and wounding several others during attack at a Maryland distribution center is in custody and in critical condition; Peter Doocy reports from Aberdeen, Maryland. Video

Suspected Maryland shooter in custody, may be a woman

Moseley in March legally purchased the Glock 9mm handgun she used to fire a total of 13 rounds at the plant on Thursday morning. The 26-year-old later died at a hospital after shooting herself twice in the head, Gahler said. Witnesses told investigators the first shot appeared to graze her head before she shot herself a second time.

RITE AID DISTRIBUTION CENTER EMPLOYEE KILLS 3 PEOPLE BEFORE KILLING HERSELF, POLICE SAY

Moseley had become increasingly agitated in recent weeks and relatives had grown concerned for her well-being, Gahler said. Moseley, who was a temporary employee at the center, got into a disagreement with someone the morning of the shooting, Gahler said. He said it appeared Moseley cut in line when punching in for work and someone said something to her, an exchange he referred to as a “little incident.”

Authorities respond to a shooting in Harford County, Md., Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an "active shooter situation." (Jerry Jackson /The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Three people were killed in the shooting on Thursday, September 21, 2018.  (Jerry Jackson /The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Gahler said Moseley left the warehouse on Thursday morning and drove to her White Marsh home, where she retrieved a handgun, pepper spray and handcuffs. She arrived back at the Rite Aid building around 8:35 a.m. and pulled a hooded shirt over her head before she started shooting, striking a man outside the building. Inside, about 65 people were working when Moseley fatally struck two women and shot three other people who have survived.

Suspect of Mass Shooting at Harford County Rite Aid Distribution Center in Baltimore MD. Facebook photo

The suspect was identified as Snochia Moseley of Baltimore County, the Harford Sheriff announced on Twitter.  (Facebook)

Moseley was already down when law enforcement arrived and an officer moved her from the scene, not knowing that she was the shooter.

MOTHER OF SUSPECTED MS-13 VICTIM REMEMBERED AS ‘WARRIOR’

The three victims were identified as Sunday Aguda, 45, of Baltimore County; Brindra Giri, 41, Baltimore County; and Hayleen Reyes, 41, of Baltimore City.

A motive for the shooting was not known.  

"There's just no way to make sense of something so senseless," Gahler said. "There's still a lot of questions that we don't know."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.