©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Nature's fury comes out differently in Florence and Mangkhut

By SETH BORENSTEIN | Associated Press
A farm house is surrounded by flooded fields from tropical storm Florence in Hyde County, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON –  Two deadly storms — Florence and Mangkhut — roared ashore on the same day, half a world apart, but the way they spread devastation was as different as water and wind.

Experts speculate that Mangkhut may have a higher death toll, but Florence's insured damages will pile up higher.

Princeton University hurricane expert Gabriel Vecchi says storms in the western Pacific generally hit with much higher winds and the few people who live in their way are often poorer and more vulnerable.

Mangkhut made landfall Friday on the northeastern tip of Luzon island in the Philippines with a top-of-the-scale Category 5 winds of 165 mph compared to Florence's 90 mph in North Carolina.

But Mangkhut sped through the Philippines while Florence lingers and pours over the Carolinas.