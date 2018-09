Florence downgraded to tropical storm after first deaths reported in North Carolina

Florence was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday after making landfall earlier in the day in North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, weather officials said.

The storm was about 50 miles west-southwest of Wilmington, N.C., and about 25 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a 5 p.m. update.

Moving westward at 3 mph, Florence has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the NHC.

"On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move farther inland across extreme southeastern North Carolina this evening, and across extreme eastern South Carolina tonight and Saturday," the NHC said. "Florence will then move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week."

The agency's update came after Florence claimed its first victims Friday afternoon, when two people died after a tree fell on their home in Wilmington, North Carolina, police said.

The victims were a mother and infant, police said on Twitter. The father sustained injuries and was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for medical care.

Earlier Friday, the Wilmington Police tweeted that they were responding.

Two other individuals were also killed in the midst of the storm, officials said.

A person in Lenoir county died while plugging in a generator, according to a news release from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's office.

"Our hearts go out to the families of those who died in this storm," Cooper said in the news release. "Hurricane Florence is going to continue its violent grind across our state for days. Be extremely careful and stay alert."

A fourth death was confirmed by an official in Pender County, North Carolina. An unidentified woman suffered a medical-related fatality in the midst of the storm as emergency responders were unable to reach her due to a downed tree, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Proctor.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that Florence is "wreaking havoc" and he's concerned "whole communities" could be wiped away.

"Hurricane Florence is powerful, slow and relentless," he said. "It's an uninvited brute who doesn't want to leave."

Forecasters said catastrophic freshwater flooding is expected over parts of North and South Carolina.

Preparing for the worst, about 9,700 National Guard troops and civilians were deployed with high-water vehicles, helicopters and boats that could be used to pluck people from the floodwaters.

More than 600,000 people had already lost power by 1 p.m. Friday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported.

Duke Energy said in a tweet that they anticipate 1 to 3 million outages across the Carolinas, adding that restoration in the hardest-hit communities could take weeks.

Officials said some 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to evacuate, but it's unclear how many did. The homes of about 10 million were under watches or warnings for the hurricane or tropical storm conditions.

Fox News' Lissa Kaplan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.