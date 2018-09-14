Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hurricane Florence

FEMA launches 'Hurricane Florence Rumor Control' as storm makes landfall

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News
close
Category 1 hurricane makes landfall at 7:15 a.m. ET with 90 mph winds; Janice Dean reports on the latest storm track. Video

Hurricane Florence makes landfall in Wrightsville Beach, NC

Category 1 hurricane makes landfall at 7:15 a.m. ET with 90 mph winds; Janice Dean reports on the latest storm track.

Hurricane Florence brought with it catastrophic floods, wind gusts of about 90 mph...and plenty of rumors.

In an effort to head off the speculation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency launched a rapid response webpage Wednesday to debunk some of the more pervasive falsehoods.

FEMA said the page, titled “Hurricane Florence Rumor Control,” would be updated regularly.

“During disasters, it’s critical to avoid spreading false information. Always check with official sources before sharing,” FEMA tweeted.

Speculation about pets, service animals in shelters and budgetary items were among the rumors FEMA clarified on the page.

The agency had seven rumors "debunked" as of Friday morning.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.