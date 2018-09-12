Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New Jersey

Seton Hall student dies in parking garage fall

Associated Press
Julian Mislavsky, 23, died Tuesday afternoon after falling from a Seton Hall University parking deck, university officials said.

Julian Mislavsky, 23, died Tuesday afternoon after falling from a Seton Hall University parking deck, university officials said.  (Seton Hall University)

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. –  Authorities in New Jersey say a student who fell from a Seton Hall University parking deck has died.

Seton Hall University interim President Mary J. Meehan confirmed that 23-year-old Julian Mislavsky, of Morristown, died Tuesday afternoon.

NJ.com reports police responded to the university’s South Orange campus around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the Mislavsky was taken to University Hospital in Newark where he died.

South Orange Police Chief Kyle Kroll says a preliminary investigation shows there’s no evidence of foul play.

Meehan offered her condolences in a message to the school community.

Anyone who witness the incident is asked to contact the South Orange Police Department.