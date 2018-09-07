Dallas cop fatally shoots neighbor in his apartment after mistaking it for her own, police say

A Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed a neighbor on Thursday after she mistook his apartment for her own, police said.

The Dallas Police Department said in a news release on Friday the officer had arrived at her apartment complex in uniform after working a shift. She called dispatch to report the shooting and told responding officers she believed the victim’s apartment was her own when she entered it.

It was not immediately clear how the officer got inside the apartment or what led to the shooting.

OHIO SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER USED TASER TO WAKE SLEEPING STUDENT: POLICE

"I won't go into that information right now," Sgt. Warren Mitchell, a spokesman for the police department, said. "I mean, we have not interviewed her, and like I said this is just a preliminary statement. We still have a lot to do in this investigation. ... This is all we can give you at this time."

The victim was identified as Botham Shem Jean, 26, FOX 4 News reported. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer, who was not yet named, will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. She was not injured in the shooting. The police department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting a joint investigation.

Residents were shocked by the incident.

FIRED PHILADELPHIA OFFICER ACCUSED OF HOMICIDE IN FATAL SHOOTING

"Super scary because the police are supposed to protect you and then they come home and, you know, you're just hanging out in your own house and then they come home thinking they're home or whatever. I don't know if she was tired but that's pretty scary," Richard Healy Nelson, who lives in the complex where the shooting occurred, told FOX 4 News.

"It's terrible. I hope it's just a tragic accident and nothing more than that," Tomiya Melvin, who lives nearby, told Dallas News. "This area appealed to me because it always seemed so safe, and so far it has been. But I won't be leaving my door unlocked anymore, that's for sure."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.