Indiana

Wrong-way, head-on crash on Indiana highway kills 4, police say

Paulina Dedaj
By | Fox News
This photo provided by the Indiana State Police shows the scene of a crash on Interstate 90, early Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 in Gary, Ind.

Four people, including a child, were killed on a highway in Indiana when a driver, going the wrong way, crashed into another vehicle, police say.

Indiana State Police said 25-year-old Tiara Davis was killed early Saturday after driving her Toyota SUV west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90, eventually crashing into another car.

The driver of the other vehicle, 35-year-old Octavio Chavez-Renovato, his 34-year-old wife, Eva Gonzales, and their 14-year old son, Luis, were also killed.

Police say three daughters of the couple, 10-year-old Emily, 11-year-old Damaris and 7-month-old Florali, sustained serious to critical injuries and were airlifted to hospitals in nearby Chicago.

Authorities suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, WLSTV reported. A toxicology report was pending.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.