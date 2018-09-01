Wrong-way, head-on crash on Indiana highway kills 4, police say

Four people, including a child, were killed on a highway in Indiana when a driver, going the wrong way, crashed into another vehicle, police say.

Indiana State Police said 25-year-old Tiara Davis was killed early Saturday after driving her Toyota SUV west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90, eventually crashing into another car.

The driver of the other vehicle, 35-year-old Octavio Chavez-Renovato, his 34-year-old wife, Eva Gonzales, and their 14-year old son, Luis, were also killed.

Police say three daughters of the couple, 10-year-old Emily, 11-year-old Damaris and 7-month-old Florali, sustained serious to critical injuries and were airlifted to hospitals in nearby Chicago.

Authorities suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, WLSTV reported. A toxicology report was pending.

