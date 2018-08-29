Scaffolding collapse near Walt Disney World Resort kills 2 workers

Two workers were killed early Wednesday when scaffolding collapsed at a Florida construction site near the Walt Disney World Resort, authorities said.

The two workers fell about seven stories and a third managed to hang on and "climb to safety," Orange County Fire and Rescue said.

The surviving worker sustained minor injuries, according to authorities.

It was not immediately clear what caused the scaffolding to collapse. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the accident, WFTV reported.

