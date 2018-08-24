Man says he was mistakenly arrested in place of his fugitive twin brother

A Florida man is claiming that he was mistakenly arrested in place of his fugitive twin brother who escaped a 25-year sentence for trafficking marijuana.

Jean Vernet Prado, 63, claims he was arrested in Miami on May 8 after he says authorities mistook him for his twin brother Raul Eduardo Prado, who escaped the day before while on a work detail in Augusta, Georgia.

Raul Prado was serving a 25-year sentence for a 2007 drug trafficking conviction.

The man currently in custody claiming to be Jean Prado recently filed for an opposition to extradition and request for release. He is scheduled to appear in court next week where authorities will have to prove that they arrested the right twin.

Failure to do so would result in his release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.