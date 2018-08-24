Florida judge dead amid hostage standoff after weapons arrest, reports say

A Florida judge who was arrested on firearms charges last week reportedly shot and killed himself amid a hostage standoff with police Friday.

Federal administrative law judge Timothy Maher barricaded himself inside a Princeton home with family members, the Miami Herald reported, citing law enforcement sources. SWAT team negotiators reportedly had been trying to coax Maher out of the home.

It wasn’t immediately clear who Maher was with inside the home or what kind of weapon he was armed with. Police didn’t confirm the name of the alleged hostage taker, but those on the scene heard police negotiators address the man as “Tim” and “your honor,” according to CBS Miami.

Police and emergency personnel entered the home after hearing the gunshot, according to the Miami Herald. Family members in the home were reportedly not injured.

Maher was arrested last week after he was accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend with a firearm at his home in El Portal, according, the Herald reported. Maher barricaded himself in his home at that time, too, and had to be talked out. He had to again be talked out when authorities went back to the home to seize his weapons.