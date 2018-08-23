Worker injured inspecting Fire Ball ride at Kentucky State Fair

An employee inspecting the "Fire Ball" ride at the Kentucky State Fair was injured Saturday.

The North American Midway Entertainment worker was injured as he was inspecting the unloading platform, WKYC reported Thursday, citing the Kentucky State Fair Board and state Department of Agriculture.

"Safety is the number one priority of North American Midway Entertainment. The ride was immediately shut down and removed later that evening out of an abundance of caution," the company told Fox News.

A "Fire Ball" ride broke down at the Ohio State Fair in July 2017 and killed 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, who had just enlisted in the U.S. Marines, and injured seven others. Jarrell was scheduled to report to Parris Island, South Carolina, for basic training in June 2018.

North American Midway Entertainment told Fox News a different company supplied the "Fire Ball" ride in Ohio.

After that ride's malfunction, Ohio Gov. John Kasich ordered the fair's rides to be temporarily shut down, pending new safety inspections.

The "Fire Ball" used at the Ohio fair in Columbus broke apart due to "excessive corrosion" on one of its support beams, which "dangerously reduced the beam's wall thickness over the years."

A spokesperson for North American Midway told WKYC that the injuries the employee sustained on Saturday were non-life-threatening.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this report stated that the same ride that injured a worker in Kentucky had killed a rider at the Ohio State Fair last year. A different company supplied the Fire Ball ride in Ohio. The previous version of the report also displayed an incorrect photo.