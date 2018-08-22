Seattle air pollution equivalent to smoking nine cigarettes thanks to wildfire ash

The Pacific Northwest is experiencing unhealthy amounts of smoke and ash from wildfires, with air quality more than twice as bad as Beijing, a city notorious for urban pollution.

The hazardous haze has left Seattle with a sky so unclear people can’t see mountains or the city skyline, flights have been delayed and authorities have warned healthy adults to remain indoors.

The smoky pollution has put the area’s air quality among the world’s worst, caused by wildfires out of British Columbia and the Cascade Mountains during a season that many spend outdoors, Q13FOX reported.

As of Wednesday morning, Seattle’s air pollution was equivalent to a “cigarette intake” of more than nine cigarettes, according to research made by Berkeley Earth.

The Environmental Protection Agency reported that Seattle's air quality index was between 180 and 204 (very unhealthy), whereas Beijing, China was 78 (moderate).

SEATTLE'S AIR QUALITY 'WORSE THAN BEIJING' AS WILDFIRES SCORCH EASTERN WASHINGTON

Smoke-related health symptoms include scratchy throat, coughing, stinging eyes, runny nose, irritated sinuses, and headaches, according to health officials. For people with heart or lung disease, they may experience shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, and irregular heartbeats.

The National Weather Service issued air quality alerts for much of Washington state as well as parts of northern Idaho until late Wednesday, but the levels are expected to improve through Thursday night and into Friday. Officials are urging residents to limit outdoor activity when possible.

Washington has had 939 wildfires this year alone – more than ever before – burning more than 34,000 acres protected by the state's Department of Natural Resources, the Seattle Times reported.