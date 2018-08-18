Father, daughter busted for running drug operation, police say

A father and daughter from central Georgia were arrested Friday for allegedly running a drug operation in which they targeted local teenagers for clientele, authorities said.

Daniel McGregor Williams III, 51, and his 17-year-old daughter, of North Forsyth, Georgia face numerous drug-related charges, Atlanta’s FOX 5 reported.

Several months ago, narcotics agents received a tip that a student from North Forsyth High School was selling marijuana to other students, and later were told that her father was allegedly complicit in the drug operation, Forsyth County News reported.

A drug task force raided the Williams’ Forsyth home and a storage unit Wednesday night, uncovering more than 85 ecstasy pills, two pounds of marijuana, and $22,000 in cash, FOX 5 reported, citing photos shown by law enforcement.

Williams and his daughter were being held at Forsyth County Jail with no bond. Fox News is withholding the daughter's name because of her age.

The Williams family had already been on authorities’ radar, FOX 5 reported.

In 2015, Elaine Williams – the mother and wife – was arrested for allegedly posting an ad on Craigslist, seeking to buy a baby for her then-14-year-old daughter. She was charged with “domestic-unlawful advertisement inducement for adoption of children,” but the charge was later dropped, Forsyth County News reported.

Daniel Williams was arrested recently on suspicion of DUI and possession of prescription pills, police said.