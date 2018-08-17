Gunshots reported during Florida high school football game

Gunshots erupted at a Florida high school Friday night during a football game, multiple reports said.

Authorities received "multiple calls of shots fired" at Palm Beach Central High School, according to a tweet from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, who added that it didn't appear to be "an active shooter incident."

Law enforcement began receiving reports of gunfire around 9:15 p.m., Teri Barbera, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, told the Sun-Sentinel.

Attendees of the game at Palm Beach Central High School were evacuated from the area, WPEC reported.

A reporter for the Palm Beach Post, who appeared to be at the game, tweeted that there was a “huge police presence” at the school and law enforcement officers on the scene were “armed with rifles.”

“Everyone just took off from the field and the stands,” reporter Ryan DiPentima tweeted. “Something is happening. Cops are responding. People are reporting three shots heard.”

A helicopter arrived at the scene "and a man is being treated on the track," he said.

Authorities didn't immediately confirm any deaths or injuries in the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.