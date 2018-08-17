Burglars break into South Carolina to smoke weed, eat hot dogs: police

A brother and sister in South Carolina were shocked to find out that someone broke into their apartment to smoke marijuana and eat a few hot dogs.

Spartanburg police said the burglar – or burglars – only took four hot dogs, four buns, orange juice, ketchup and eggs, The State newspaper reported. Police also seized a ketchup bottle with fingerprints on it.

The siblings said they could smell marijuana in their residence when they came home from work Wednesday. Neither of them smoke weed, according to The State.

The siblings also noticed some of their belongings, such as wine and a stun gun, had been moved, police said.

Dishes that the burglars allegedly used – a pot and cups – were found in the sink, WHNS-TV reported.

“Believing that the individual cooked hot dogs, I checked the ketchup bottle in the refrigerator and found fingerprints among the condensation,” the responding officer said, according to WHNS.

The siblings generally keep ketchup in the pantry, not the refrigerator, police said.

Police are still investigating the incident.